Krabi Airport welcomes passengers from Kuala Lumpur celebrating 10 million foreign arrivals

The ‘Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations’ event at Krabi Airport welcomed arriving passengers on AirAsia Flight AK868 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Present at the welcome ceremony were officials and figures from Krabi Province and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), as well as public and private sector partners.







The Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations, organised by TAT in cooperation with public and private sector partners, were held at seven key international and regional airports in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, U-Tapao, and Samui, as well as two border checkpoints in Songkhla (Sadao) and Nong Khai.

Events at all nine locations showcased Thailand’s soft-power foundations – including Food, Film, Fashion, Fight, and Festival – which are being used to promote Thailand in source markets around the world. This included cultural shows and souvenirs unique to each location presented to arriving passengers on the designated flights or land border crossings.







Thailand’s total visitor arrivals for 2022 will exceed 10 million with over 500 billion Baht in international tourism revenue generated. The target for 2023 is 20 million arrivals, and international tourism revenue of 1.5 trillion Baht – representing a return to 80% of the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019 – out of a total 2.38 trillion Baht in overall tourism revenue. (TAT)











































