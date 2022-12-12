Thai rice exports grows 33% in volume and 32.4% in value January-October

According to Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, Thai rice exports grew 33% in volume and 32.4% in value during the months of January and October 2022.

Thailand’s white rice exports during this period maintained 44% growth, with the main markets being Iraq, China, Japan, Angola, Mozambique and Cameroon. Exports of steamed rice during the same period were up 21%, mostly to African markets such as Benin, South Africa, Yemen, Cameroon and Niger.







The Department of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce has set this year’s target for rice exports at 7.5 million tons. The department expects the final figure in November to be between 750,000-800,000 tons, due to unfulfilled deliveries from previous months and rising demand ahead of the upcoming holidays.







The government spokesperson said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered related sectors to help increase the competitiveness of Thai rice, particularly in the areas of production capacity and logistics, in order to maintain its reputation in the global market. (NNT)





























