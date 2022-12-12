‘Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations’ at Sadao Border Checkpoint in Songkhla

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, presided over the “Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations” event at Sadao Border Checkpoint in Songkhla province.

Joining Mr. Phiphat in welcoming some 400 arriving travellers during the event time were Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Market, and officials and figures from public and private sectors in Songkhla.







The Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations are being held today at seven key international a regional airports in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, U-Tapao, and Samui, as well as two border checkpoints in Songkhla (Sadao) and Nong Khai. (TAT)



























