Pope expresses sadness over loss of students and teachers in bus fire accident in Bangkok

VATICAN – Pope Francis has offered his condolences following the recent school bus fire that resulted in multiple fatalities on Bangkok road. The statement, issued on October 5, was posted on the Holy See Press Office’s official website and signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

The Pope expressed his sadness over the loss of students and teachers in the tragic accident that took place recently in Bangkok. He conveyed his sympathy and prayers to the families of the victims and extended his thoughts to all those affected by the incident.







In his message, the Pope prayed for strength and peace for the bereaved families and offered blessings of comfort to everyone impacted by the tragedy.

The accident, which took place on October 1, has drawn widespread concern and sympathy within Thailand and international communities. Local authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire as the country mourns the loss of young lives. (NNT)

































