Introducing new ‘Destination Thailand Visa (DTV)’, revising condition for Non-Immigrant ‘ED’ Visa holders

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed about the Government’s policy on visa-free measure to facilitate foreign tourists’ entry into the Kingdom and stimulate tourism sector.

Following the cabinet’s approval, dated May 28, 2024, of the new visa measures for promoting tourism and boosting the economy, Ministry of Interior has now issued 4 related ministerial notifications. Gist of the 4 notifications are as follows:

Announcing 93 countries/territories whose nationals are entitled to visa exemption for the purpose of tourism and short-term business engagements, for a period not exceeding 60 days. This is in addition to the original 57 countries/territories.

2. Increasing the number of countries/territories whose nationals are entitled to Visa on Arrival (VOA) from 19 to 31 countries/territories.

3. Introducing the new “Destination Thailand Visa (DTV)” for remote workers/digital nomads/freelancers; participants of activities such as Muay Thai courses, Thai cooking classes, sport training, medical treatment, seminars, music festivals, etc., with the period of stay not exceeding 180 days and with 5-year visa validity.

4. Revising condition for Non-Immigrant “ED” Visa holders who are international students currently studying at universities/institutions in Thailand at a bachelor’s degree level or above to allow them to extend their stay in Thailand for 1 year after graduation, to seek employment, travel or take part in other activities. They will be eligible to change the type of visa in Thailand if employed. This is in order to attract talents and skilled workers to work in the Kingdom. The 4 ministerial notifications will immediately take effect after being published in the Royal Gazette.

The Government Spokesperson added that the Prime Minister strives to promote tourism sector to boost national economy, and is confident that the new visa measures will help Thailand to become major tourism destination, thereby, creating jobs, driving forward the economy, and elevating people’s livelihood. (PRD)









































