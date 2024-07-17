Frustrated Grabfood rider smashes ATM in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man was caught on camera smashing an ATM at a bank in Soi Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya on July 15. The incident, which took place during heavy traffic, saw the man dressed in a green GrabFood delivery uniform repeatedly striking the ATM with a mop, causing significant damage.







Witnesses reported that the rider appeared increasingly frustrated after multiple unsuccessful attempts to withdraw money from the ATM. The man then grabbed a nearby iron rod and began smashing the machine before fleeing the scene on his motorcycle.

The act of vandalism has alarmed local residents, who are calling for the man to manage his anger and for police to apprehend him. They advocate for appropriate punishment and counseling to prevent future incidents. The police are investigating, reviewing footage, and urging anyone with information to come forward.





































