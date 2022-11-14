Inspector beagles sniff out smugglers at Thailand’s international airport

At Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, a team of beagle inspection dogs and their human handlers, as part of Thailand’s Quarantine and Inspection Canine Unit (DLD), was on duty to detect animal remains and illicit meat and food products smuggled in luggage arriving on international flights. When they sniffed and noticed some suspicious substances in luggage, they would deliver a signal to their handler by dropping to the floor.







These inspector beagles attracted passersby’s attention while they were working, as they are lively and people-friendly. Thanks to their outstanding sense in detecting odors, these inspector dogs were selected for training in finding illicit goods. The DLD beagles, in collaboration with humans, have helped prevent many illegal substances from entering the Kingdom, to ensure the safety of Thailand’s border. (PRD)

































