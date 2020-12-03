‘Get Covid-19 in Chiang Mai, collect 100,000 baht’ tourism groups pledge

Despite being hit with several new coronavirus cases this week, Chiang Mai tourism officials are making tourists a potentially lucrative offer: “If you get Covid-19 in Chiang Mai, we’ll pay you 100,000 baht.”







Phallop Saejew, chairman of the Chiang Mai Tourism Industry Council, said Dec. 2 that his group and six other tourism associations created the offer to reassure domestic tourists that the region is safe. In addition to paying 100,000 baht to anyone who contracts the coronavirus in the Chiang Mai area, the groups will pay a million baht if a person dies.

He said the groups met with the local Communicable Disease Control Committee on Nov. 30 and learned about its contact-tracing program.

“That gives us very high confidence in the work being done by Chiang Mai health officials. All staff members work with speed as soon as a patient is found,” Phallop said. “There are clear procedures even though the outside world may view the public information to be delayed. But all parties work hard until they can get clear information. This creates a lot of confidence in the private sector. The private sector believes it will help the government and Chiang Mai Province to work together through this situation.”

The guarantee comes as Chiang Mai reported at least four cases of the virus among a group of women who skipped quarantine when they returned from Myanmar and went out partying despite having Covid-19 symptoms. Ten cases related to the group have been reported nationwide as of Wednesday.











