Donations pour in for Red Cross fair, lottery

People donated motorcycles, bicycles, appliances and other goods to the Chiang Mai Red Cross as it prepared for its annual new year charity fair.







Gov. Charoenrit Sanguansat and wife Sudaporn, president of Chiang Mai Red Cross Foundation, were on hand at Territorial Volunteer Regiment 1 Dec. 2 as residents brought new and second-hand items to sell in the Red Cross Macha Kacaht shop and for prizes in the foundation’s new year’s lottery.

The Red Cross and OTOP fair will be held from Dec. 30 to Jan. 10 on the field behind Chiang Mai City Hall in Mueang District.

The fair will see the selling of cheap agricultural products as well as locally made goods from 25 districts.

Funds from the fair and lottery will go toward Red Cross projects encompassing disaster relief, help for the poor, disabled and elderly, and other public charities.











