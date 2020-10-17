2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai police and soldiers seized almost 2 million methamphetamine tablets being smuggled over the border from Myanmar.







Maj. Gen. Narit Thavornwong, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, and Mae Sai police announced the arrests Oct. 15.









Soldiers found the caravan of 15 people carrying 13 bags containing 1.95 million pills while patrolling Ban Pha Mee in Wiang Phang Kham Subdistrict of Mae Sai District. All the suspects escaped in the dark.

Despite not managing a single arrest, the army commander commended his task force for at least seizing the drugs.

