International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival Dec 18-22

Gem and Jewelry Institute to organize International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2020

To encourage people to travel and shop for jewelry and accessories as New Year gifts, the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) has joined government and private agencies in Chanthaburi to organize the International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2020 from December 18-22, 2020.







The event is aiming to provide a platform on which entrepreneurs can present quality gems and jewelry products to consumers and help the entrepreneurs fight the COVID-19 crisis to increase domestic sales after a contraction in the export market.



The festival will showcase more than 300 booths displaying and selling products from Thai and foreign entrepreneurs. Visitors can find rough and cut gemstones, jewelry, jewelry parts, machines, tools and packages. There will also be a business matching activity to expand trade and investment.

At this event, the GIT will organize a Mobile Lab which offers gem testing and certification services to buyers and sellers. The GIT will cooperate with tourism operators in Chanthaburi to organize an activity to stimulate tourism which includes accommodation packages, hotels, restaurants and major tourist attractions to attract visitors and buyers of quality jewelry and accessories at special prices. The event is expected to generate cash flow of at least 100 million baht. (NNT)











