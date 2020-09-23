Chiang Mai Youth Space opens with cultural shows

Youths from across the province showed off local arts and culture at the Chiang Mai Youth Space opening.







Deputy Gov. Wirun Phandhevi opened the Sept. 20 celebration at the Three Kings Monument, where schools and youth shelters were invited to illustrate and recount the culture of Chiang Mai.

The Chiang Mai Department of Child and Youth Affairs organized performances from the Chiang Mai Outstanding Youth Club, Wattanothai Payap School, Child and Youth Council of Rong Wua Daeng San, Child and Youth Council of Nam Phrae, Phatthana Embrace studio, Ban Pae Child and Youth Council.

There also were booths for children and youth exhibitions.

Wirun said the Youth Space is intended to keep local culture and heritage alive to be passed on to future generations.















