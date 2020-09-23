Lanna Expo continues through Sept. 27 in Chiang Mai

Three provinces brought their homemade goodies to exhibit and sell at Lanna Expo 2020 to promote trade and investment connections in the Upper North.







Chiang Mai Gov. Charoenrit Sanguansat said the event, running through Sept. 27 at the International Convention and Exhibition Center, invites people to “live well, eat well, live a new normal.”

Participating are merchants and businesses from Lamphun, Lampang, Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai, which are hoping to build on success and promote the potential of businesses and increase job creation.

Charoenrit said the event will help small businesses expand their markets for their products and services, both domestically and abroad.

The exhibition is split into zones with booths for displaying and selling furniture and decorative items, health and beauty products, herbal lifestyle products, fashion and textiles, souvenirs, food and beverage and agriculture.









There also is a Lanna handicraft exhibition showcasing the work of Lanna heritage, including demonstrations of indigo dye-powder printing, wicker, colored Sa paper on umbrellas, and blowing mulberry paper, Lanna silverware, and scripture wrappers. Keychains from woven fabric, lamps and lanterns are also featured.

In addition, the We Love Chiangmai Group has brought special promotions from the hotel.











