Bangkok ready for Loy Krathong night

Deputy Transport Minister, Athirat Rattanaset met with representatives from state agencies and the private sector to map out safety measures at landing piers along the Chao Phraya River and locations arranged for public members to float their Krathong (banana leaf vessels) on the water.

Safety equipment in response to an emergency will be prepared and the Marine Department set up the command center at the department’s CCTV control room.

Service centers will be set up at five piers, usually crowded on the Loy Krathong day, including RamaVIII, Yodpiman market, River City, ICONSIAM and Asiatique. Patrol boats will be deployed along the river.

Regional marine offices will work with the Royal Thai Navy to ensure safety during the festival in provinces.









Boat and pontoon owners and operators are ordered to inspect the conditions of their facilities if they need repair to ensure public safety.

This year, festivals goers are required to follow strict health measures against Covid-19. (TNA)

