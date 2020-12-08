Chiang Mai kicks off anti-burning PR campaign

Chiang Mai kicked off its public-relations campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of smoke and micro-dust caused by forest fires and burning fields.







Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Boonyamanee opened the Dec. 4 rally at the Huay Kaew Arboretum with local politicians and the consul-general from China’s northern consulate.

The campaign hopes to raise awareness about PM 2.5 – particulate matter 2.5 microns or less in size – that rises to dangerous levels during the burning season.

By taking lessons from 2019-2020 that worked, officials hope to reduce the number of high-pollution days this year.





The kickoff featured exhibitions by ten departments, and volunteers were recruited to develop, cleanse and clear grass, adjust the road route up to Doi Suthep Temple and Bhuping Palace.







