Two more Covid-19 cases found in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai on Saturday recorded another Covid-19 case stemming from the illegal border crossing of ten women who worked at a Myanmar hotel bar.







The 26-year-old woman came across the border from Tachilek Province and skipped quarantine. She brings to at least 16 the number of bargirls, ladyboys and deejays who worked at the 1G1 Hotel and casino or came into contact with them.





Health officials said she had a coronavirus test on Dec. 1, but it was negative. She then went into state quarantine where she tested positive on Dec. 3.









On Friday, a 32-year-old man who worked as a deejay at the hotel was confirmed positive for the coronavirus. He had come to Chiang Mai from Tachilek on Nov. 30.

All the patients are being held in isolation at Nakhon Ping Hospital while authorities trace their contacts.







