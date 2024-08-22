Small aircraft crashes after departing from Suvarnabhumi Airport; search for missing passengers and crew continues

CHACHOENGSAO, Thailand – On August 22, a small aircraft carrying nine passengers, including two pilots, crashed in a forest area near Wat Khao Din, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao Province. The aircraft, identified as a Cessna Caravan C208 from Thai Flying Services with the flight number TFT209, departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2:46 p.m., heading for Koh Mai Si in Trat Province. It lost contact with air traffic control Bangkok Approach at 2:57 p.m., about 18.7 nautical miles southeast of the airport.

Rescue teams, including police from Bang Pakong Police Station, have cordoned off the area as oil from the aircraft spread around the crash site. Search efforts are ongoing to recover the wreckage, and although some human remains have been discovered, no survivors or intact bodies have been found yet.







Officials are using water pumps to drain the mud pit where the aircraft wreckage was found. During the process, they discovered a human body part — a child’s arm — buried approximately 3 to 4 meters deep in the thick mud. The search continues as authorities aim to recover more remains and locate other missing passengers.

Reports indicate that local villagers heard an explosion around 3:15 p.m. in the vicinity of the crash. Rescue teams have since located clothing and other debris in nearby water bodies, and efforts to retrieve the main fuselage are underway. Documents found at the scene indicate the flight was scheduled between August 2 and August 24, 2024, with a destination in the southern region.







The search and rescue efforts have involved multiple agencies, including officers from Bang Pakong Police Station, forensic teams from Chachoengsao, disaster prevention and mitigation units, military personnel from the 11th Infantry Division, rescue teams from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, and firefighters. A command center was established at the scene to coordinate the search for any survivors and the aircraft wreckage.

At approximately 7:30 PM, Chachoengsao Governor Mr. Chonthi Yangtrong arrived at the crash site to oversee the situation and provide further directives to the rescue teams. As of 8:00 PM, reporters on the ground confirmed that search and rescue teams had discovered parts of the aircraft in the mangrove swamp. The wreckage included the aircraft’s belly and tail sections, scattered across an area spanning over 40 meters. However, crucial parts of the plane, including the passenger cabin, have yet to be located. Authorities continue to search for the remaining passengers.









As of now, the following individuals have been identified as passengers and crew:

Pilots:

1.Mr. Anucha Dechapirakchon, 61

2.Mr. Pornsak Totab, 30

Passengers:

1.Ms. Napak Jirasiri, 34

2.Ms. Siriyupa Arunathit, 25

3.Ms. Jing Zhang, 42 (Chinese)

4.Mr. Jinfeng Yin, 38 (Chinese)

5.Ms. Yu Tang, 33 (Chinese)

6.Miss Hang Yin, 13 (Chinese)

7.Miss Jing Jing Zhang, 12 (Chinese)



























































