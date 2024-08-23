Plane crash investigation continues amid difficult conditions; rescue teams locating seven tourists and two pilots

CHACHOENGSAO, Thailand – (TNA) – Thai authorities are racing against time to recover more remains from the site of a small plane crash that occurred on Aug 22 in Bang Pakong district while experts on the scene have confirmed the aircraft was not equipped with a black box.

Rescue teams, including forensic experts from the Royal Thai Police, have been working tirelessly at the crash site, facing challenging terrain and weather conditions. The recovery process has been slow and arduous, with excavators struggling to reach the submerged wreckage due to the soft, muddy ground.







The plane, flight TFT209, heading to an island in Trat province disappeared from radar screens near Bang Pakong district. The Cessna Caravan, operated by Thai Flying Service, lost contact with air traffic control shortly after takeoff from Suvarnabhumi Airport. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate the nine people on board including seven tourists and two pilots.

As of Friday morning (Aug 23), authorities have recovered 23 body parts, which are being stored for identification. To aid in the search, drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras are being used to scan the area for any heat signatures that may indicate the presence of additional remains.







“We believe the majority of the remains are buried at a depth of about 10 meters,” said the head of the search and rescue operation.

The rescue team plans to use excavators to dig deeper into the site, with forensic experts on hand to carefully examine the excavated material. The search area is believed to extend into nearby residential areas, necessitating cooperation from local residents.

A local eyewitness recounted seeing the plane flying low before it suddenly nosedived into the mangrove forest. Despite the hazardous conditions, the eyewitness and others attempted to reach the crash site but were forced back by smoke and fuel fumes.

Meanwhile, aviation experts from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee (AAIC) are examining the wreckage to determine the cause of the crash. The small plane, which was not equipped with a black box, has complicated the investigation. Investigators are now focusing on examining recovered components and reviewing the aircraft’s maintenance records.



“We have recovered about 30% of the aircraft,” said Captain Pongthep Sirisawat, a specialist from the AAIC. “We are also requesting maintenance records from the aircraft owner for the past one to two months.”

Thailand’s Minister of the Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, visited the crash site to oversee the rescue operation and offer condolences to the victims’ families.

As night falls, the search operation will become even more challenging due to rising water levels. Authorities are determined to recover all remains and evidence as quickly as possible to bring closure to the victims’ families and determine the cause of the tragic accident. (TNA)





















































