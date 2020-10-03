Chiang Mai students cheated by bogus online ticket scalper

Four Chiang Mai students who thought they were buying sold-out concert seats from an online ticket scalper instead were cheated out of their cash.







The unnamed youths transferred 3,800 baht to a Twitter account, foolishly trusting the account was genuine. Instead, as soon as the money was transferred, they were blocked and their money gone.









The youths had wanted to attend Chiang Yai Fest 2 Nov. 20-22, but the concert was sold out. They found a Twitter account by the name of "Num" offering the ducats for 950 baht each.

The students took their bank-transfer record to police and filed a complaint.












