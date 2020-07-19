At-risk persons from Rayong test negative in Chiang Mai

Many province have called for any of their residents who traveled to Rayong last weekend, during a period when a COVID-19 positive foreign Air Force officer left his hotel and visited a city shopping mall, to be screened or tested for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Chiang Mai province is now screening all travelers from Rayong, requiring them to fill out and submit a disease control declaration form; however the COVID-19 testing of the family of an air traffic controller returned negative results.







Chiang Mai Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee made an announcement regarding a group of nine persons considered at risk of COVID-19 transmission, who are the family of the air traffic controller who traveled to Rayong and stayed at the same hotel as the Egyptian Air Force officer found to have COVID-19.







Following the announcement, health officials made preliminary COVID-19 tests of all nine persons, each of whom returned a negative result. The family will still have to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms at home for 14 days despite the favorable result, according to the disease control protocol.

The province has introduced an extra measure, requiring all persons from Rayong travelling to Chiang Mai by bus or air to out the province’s disease control form, and use the Thai Chana tracing application, which will give public health agencies necessary information to perform a disease investigation in the event of an outbreak.

Travelers from Bangkok are not required to fill out such a form, as the capital is not considered at risk of an outbreak, since the 9-year-old patient from overseas, who was identified outside a quarantine facility, has not traveled outside of her family’s condominium. (NNT)











