Thailand remains best place for starting business

Thailand was voted to be the world’s best place to start business for the second consecutive year, according to the Department of Business Development.







Wuthikrai Leeviraphan, director-general of the department, said that recently U.S.News & World Report (www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/best-start-a-business) posted its list of “Best Countries to Start a Business 2020” and Thailand ranked first for the second year in a row because it took only six days and five procedures to start a business in the country.







Last year the same agency also ranked Thailand in the first place.

U.S.News & World Report based its list on a survey on 6,000 business executives worldwide and surveyed countries’ factors for business including operating costs, bureaucracy, low production costs, international communications and easy access to finance.

“This year the department will further improve services for operators to start business. Time and procedures for the process will be shortened. It will cooperate with other organizations and apply artificial intelligence to serve businesses and people. This is for Thailand to attract more foreign investors,” Mr Wuthikrai said. (TNA)











