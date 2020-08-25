16 Myanmar migrant workers arrested at Thai-Malaysian border

Sixteen Myanmar migrant workers have been arrested at Thai-Malaysian border in Songkhla province after illegally entered Thailand and avoided COVID-19 quarantine.







Police in Sadao district detected the trespassing of the migrant workers near the border in Pangla village on Monday. All of them carried no proper travel documents.

Thailand has closed the border with Malaysia since April 18, allowing only Thai citizens to return home through some checkpoints.

The Myanmar workers told police that they intended to travel to their home country.

Sadao police said none of the arrested migrants tested positive for the coronavirus. (TNA)

