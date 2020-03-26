Thailand approves cash handouts for COVID-19 affected workers – April to June

BANGKOK – The Thai government has approved a set of remedial measures including cash handouts for informal worker for three months as part of a THB200 billion package to ease the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.







Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitakthis week announced the phase 2 of stimulus measure approved by the cabinet. The first stimulus package was rolled out by the government on March 10.

Informal workers including temporary employees and freelancers, who are affected by the spread of novel coronavirus will receive the 5,000-baht handout.

The handouts are expected to begin on April 1 for about three million temporary employees, contract employees and self-employed individuals who are not covered by the social security system, according to Somkid.

The money will be handed out via direct transfers or through electronic wallets from April to June, said Somkid.

In addition, THB40 billion has been allocated for soft loans to this group of people, Somkid said. They would not need to provide guarantees in order to receive the emergency loan of THB10,000 per person.

The Cabinet on Tuesday also approved a proposal to defer the filing of income tax and payment deadline for the 2019 fiscal year from June 30 to August 31 in order to give taxpayers more time to manage their cash flow, added Somkid. (TNA)











