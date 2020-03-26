Thailand launches mobile consumer products at affordable prices during ‘lock down’

BANGKOK – While the government continues to ask members of the public to stay home to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Ministry of Commerce has launched a caravan of Blue Flag vehicles to sell and deliver numerous consumer products at affordable prices right to people’s homes.







From today onwards, mobile grocery trucks are delivering consumer products from major fresh markets to various communities, with support from the Department of Internal Trade. The markets include Minburi Market, Si Mum Mueang Market, Bang Yai Market and Samrong Market. The mobile grocery trucks are selling fresh food and other goods as part of the Blue Flag value scheme, such as large to medium-sized eggs at 90 baht per pack of 30, instant noodles at 5 baht per packet, palm oil at 40 baht per bottle, canned fish at 11 baht each, two kilograms of rice for 55 baht and 30 milligrams of hand sanitizers at 25 baht each.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit, said today that 200 Blue Flag vehicles are involved initially. They will travel to communities in Bangkok and neighboring provinces. Their sales will be assessed daily. Other vehicles will be added, if there is high demand. The Blue Flag grocery trucks will ensure that the market situation remains stable. At present, many vendors are selling their products online and offering a delivery service.

Mr. Jurin said he will hold a meeting with operators of traditional and online supermarkets, delivery companies, such as Line Man, La La Move, Food Panda and Grab as well as owners of community shops and Smart groceries tomorrow. They will discuss the problems and challenges that need the government’s help, as more stringent measures are expected, following the invocation of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations tomorrow. (NNT)











