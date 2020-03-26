Thailand’s ‘Emergency Decree’ set until April 30 to fight COVID-19

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced to exercise the executive decree on public administration in emergency situation from Thursday March 26 to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The state of emergency was set to continue until April 30.

He said he would be the sole commander of all efforts to control the disease and rehabilitate the nation. He upgraded the government’s COVID-19 center and authorized it to forward his orders to relevant organizations.

He ordered the permanent secretary for health to respond to health emergency cases, the permanent secretary for interior to coordinate disease control with provincial governors, the permanent secretary for commerce to handle issues of products and medical supplies and the permanent secretary for foreign affairs to help Thai people in other countries and handle issues with other countries.

The prime minister ordered the chief of defense forces to ensure security and suppress all forms of crime.

The government would release its statements on the COVID-19 outbreak only once a day, he said.

He said that the shops that sell essentials would remain open and emergency measures might affect people’s life at some degrees.

He warned that the people who were taking advantage of others during the time of hardships would face decisive legal action. Information distortion and access to some venues would be banned, Gen Prayut said. (TNA)











