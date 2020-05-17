Thai shopping malls launch discount campaign on 1,717 more items

KHON KAEN – The Ministry of Commerce has launched the third round of a discount campaign for the people, with 158 shopping malls across the country offering special discounts on 1,717 items.







Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit, presided over the launch of the nationwide discount campaign for the people at Sentosa KhonKaen shopping center on Saturday, where he also held meetings with representatives of local shopping malls, both in person and via a video call.



The Minister of Commerce said the previous two runs of this campaign have received good feedback. In the current campaign, 287 branches of 158 shopping malls in 67 provinces are now offering up to 68 percent discounts on 1,717 items.

Discounts are offered on necessities such as food and drinks, frozen food, seasonings, daily essential goods, personal hygiene products, and cleaning products. The campaign is intended to help reduce the cost of living, while encouraging the general public to make purchases, and therein help improve the economy.(NNT)











