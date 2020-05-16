Afternoon storm deluges Pattaya

An hour of rain flooded parts of Pattaya as the city braces for the start of another rainy season.

East Pattaya appeared hardest hit when a mid-afternoon storm lashed Pattaya May 14.

On Soi Khao Noi, motorbikes and small cars found it impossible to traverse the river of runoff. Police pushed stalled vehicles out of traffic to try to keep things moving.







Flooding also hit Soi Khao Talo, the Marb Pradu Community and Soi Wat Thamsamakee. Pattaya workers installed temporary pumps to bring water levels down.

It took almost two hours for floodwaters to recede completely after the rain stopped.

Pattaya residents grumbled that the city has dug up most of the roads to install new drainage pipes but yet the flooding continues.







