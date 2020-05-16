Thailand extends temporary ban on all international flights until June 30

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced an extension of temporary ban on all international flights to Thailand until 30 June 2020.

The CAAT said all flight permits granted for such period will be cancelled.







The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.

The passengers on board the aforementioned aircraft will be subjected to the measures under communicable disease law, such as 14 days state quarantine, and the regulations under the Emergency Decree on State of Emergency. – 16 May, 2020. (tatnews.org)





