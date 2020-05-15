South Korean ambassador praises Thailand’s success in dealing with COVID-19

BANGKOK– The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea has expressed admiration for Thailand’s success in coping with the outbreak of Covid-19 and readiness to drive economic cooperation after the Covid-19 situation improves, to restore the economies of both countries.







Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand, Lee Wook-heon paid a courtesy call this week on Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and expressed admiration for Thailand’s success in dealing with the outbreak of Covid-19, saying it is a good model for other countries. He expressed his hope of maintaining international economic momentum especially economic cooperation with Thailand thanks to the success of the visit and participation in the ASEAN-Korea summit last year where the two leaders clearly determined ways to drive relations between Thailand and South Korea.





The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the ambassador and the South Korean government for taking care of Thai people, as well as providing help to Thai people who needed to return to Thailand, and expressed readiness to discuss experiences with South Korea in dealing with the outbreak.

The two sides acknowledged that all countries are experiencing the outbreak of COVID-19, resulting in planned cooperative activities being postponed. Thailand and South Korea hope that when the COVID-19 situation improves, both countries will jointly advance the cooperation that the leaders agreed on especially in terms of the economy which will be beneficial to both countries’ economic recovery from the COVID-19 situation.(NNT)











