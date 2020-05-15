Krabi in south Thailand renovates emerald pool to welcome tourists

Krabi has been preparing to open the Emerald Pool for tourists after the government launched a measure to ease Covid-19 restrictions. The number of visitors may be limited, to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak.







The Emerald Pool, a beautiful natural pool with limpid green emerald water, is located at KhaoPra-Bang Khram Wildlife Sanctuary; it is now ready to welcome tourists again after its closure due to the Covid-19 threat.

Krabi Governor Pol Lt Col ML Kitibodi Prawit and heads of relevant government agencies visited and provided moral support to officials of Khao Pra-Bang Khram Wildlife Sanctuary, Nuea Khlong district, Krabi province, as they prepare to welcome tourists after the government allowed people to travel between provinces.





In the first phase, only Thai tourists will be allowed to visit the site, while foreign tourists will be allowed later. The Governor of Krabi followed up on the progress of development, improvements and preparation in terms of convenience, safety, and access to tourist destinations by visitors or tourist groups, along with management plans for tourist destinations including the emerald pool and the hot waterfall, which are popular attractions.

In addition to the screening measures of the Ministry of Public Health, it may be necessary to determine the number of visitors, scope of service and management of people’s trading areas.(NNT)











