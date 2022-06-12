Social media users in Thailand warned against posting videos without consent

Authorities are warning members of the public not to post video recordings of other people on social media without their consent, as doing so can potentially constitute a violation of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), which went into effect on June 1.







Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusor warned that people should not post clips of others on social media, regardless of their intention, as it may violate the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).







He added that while it is legal to photograph or film criminal activity for the purpose of documenting evidence, it is still illegal to post it online and people who appear in such content can press charges.(NNT)

































