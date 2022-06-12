Thailand Disaster Dept. assures tsunami warning system in Andaman Sea still operational

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) has assured the public that its tsunami warning systems are still intact after its tsunami detection buoys had been found displaced from their original locations.







The DDPM clarified the situation following reports that Thailand’s tsunami detection buoys in the Andaman Sea and the Indian Ocean lost contact with their uplink satellite. The department explained that Indian authorities had since recovered one of the buoys in the Indian Ocean after the department lost contact with it on October 22 of last year. Officials are also recovering a second buoy in the Andaman Sea that they had lost contact with on Thursday (9 June).





The DDPM said both buoys will be replaced with newer ones, with installation to take place in November amid more favorable weather conditions.

The department also assured that its tsunami warning systems remain operational and effective in the absence of the buoys because they focus on data analyzed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which compiles information from various nations. The DDPM is also strictly following all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for tsunami warnings to ensure effective and immediate action when necessary.(NNT)

































