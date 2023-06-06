NTCC Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking

The NTCC & BeLuThai, supported by AustCham, AmCham, BCCT, CanCham, GTCC, NZTCC, STCC, and SATCC, proudly present “Multi-Chambers Eastern Seaboard Networking” on Friday 16 June 2023, 17:00 – 21:00 hrs. at Latitude by the Beach, InterContinental Pattaya. Members and friends in the area and those who have a business meeting nearby, please join us at this Multi-Chambers ESB Networking event! The theme of the event will be: Artificial intelligence: Threat or opportunity?







Date: Friday 16th June 2023

Time: 5-6.30pm (AI Briefing) & 6.30-9pm (networking)

Venue: InterContinental Pattaya Resort (map)

Cost:THB 950 for BCCT/partner chambers members and THB 1,800 for non-members. Price includes buffet, soft drinks and free flow of beer and wine.

Booking & payment: direct to NTCC by clicking HERE





