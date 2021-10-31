Italy’s Garbage Group pitches services to Pattaya

An Italian environmental company pitched its services to Pattaya officials, who said they’d think about it.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai met Oct. 30 with Alessandro Marmello, chief financial officer of Garbage Group Co. and his team, which prepared an overview of the Italian firm’s business to Pattaya Environment Department.







Founded in 1958, Garbage Group has been responsible for environmental-improvement projects in Italy and abroad.

Its services include collection, transport, treatment, recovery and refuse disposal of any kind and type, It also carries out environmental reclamation and recovery, the cleaning of stretches of sand, beaches, water mirrors, anti-pollution, marine / terrestrial depollution and asbestos removal both brittle and compact.



It also has an emergency division for all types of emergencies in the environmental field and it able to intervene immediately for any eventuality around the clock. Manote thanked the company for the briefing and told executives he’d be in touch if interested.



























