May and Oakes win Haven Consultants Monthly Medal Golf Trophy

Pattaya Sports Club Billabong Golf

Wednesday, 27th Oct

Phoenix Gold Golf course

Haven Consultants Monthly Medal

With 22 players vying for the honour of winning the Haven Consultants monthly medal trophy at Phoenix Gold golf course it turned into a tough day out with the tee’s well back and even the big hitters having a few 200 yard shots into the greens.







We had a change from the usual venue of Green Valley and it was a change that was well received by most of the golfer’s. There were 10 ladies playing and all dressed up in their finest livery and they played as 2 five balls and were waiting on some shots into the green. The course was in grand condition but the rough was a bit brutal in place’s which made it very hard to find your ball.





The results of the ladies competition was Miss Sasicha taking 3rd place Miss Yen taking 2nd and Miss May taking the Haven trophy and a nice new shirt, they all had net 71.

In the men’s division There was also a count back between Stuart Day and Mickey Palmer both scoring 75 nett with Stuart having the better back nine to take 2nd place relegating Mickey to 3rd, Tony Oakes won the Haven trophy along with a new shirt with his score of net 74.

Brian Jacks got the only 2 of the day. A special thanks to Brian Chapman the CEO of Haven Consultants for his generous sponsorship of the event it is well appreciated by all.





























