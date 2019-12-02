Elegance meets style at Seven Seas Le Carnival

Universal Group Thailand claims that their newest condominium project “Seven Seas Le Carnival” fuses elegance with style, and one walk through their showroom proves that they were right!

Although this project was recently launched, the large number of bookings and enquiries the company has received suggests that Le Carnival is already a customer favorite. The project, led by sales manager Ekaterina Chirkova and marketing coordinator Juranee Saothon, is built on a 12 rai (16,500 sq. meters) plot about 800 meters off Jomtien Beach but within striking distance of Sukhumvit Road and the Highway 7 onramp, making trips to Suvarnabhumi International and U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya airports quick and easy.

Ekaterina states that Le Carnival is the only condominium project in Pattaya that combines resort style amenities with high rise architecture. The project features two high rise and two low rise buildings with a total of 1,500 units and a variety of room configurations including penthouses on the 26th and 27th floors, two-bedroom condos of 62 sq. meters and 56 sq. meters, and studios from 24-35 sq. meters.

Le Carnival provides its residents with iconic lifestyle offerings all year round. Imagine spending your mornings floating around in one of Le Carnival’s many swimming pools. You could relax in the tranquil lagoons or drift around in the lazy river. Next up is lunch at any of the several luxury restaurants located on the property, followed by some leisure reading in the library or amusement in the games room. End your day with a ride up the private elevator straight to the Sky Club on the 28th floor and enjoy drinks with a 360-degree panoramic view of the city. These are just some of the discoveries that will capture your heart at Le Carnival – A magical place where living feels like a never-ending holiday.

Project construction is now 50 percent complete and the whole project is scheduled to be open in 2021.

The good news is that Seven Seas Le Carnival is offering an end of the year promotion, with units starting at just 1.9 million baht.

The group is also hosting a Red-Carpet extravaganza on the 14th of December to celebrate the success of their second project “Seven Seas Cote D’Azur”, with a special appearance by celebrity Pancake Khemanit and mini-concert by the talented Yingyong Yotbua.

For more information, call 083-888-7239 or 080-560-4545, or visit SevenSeasLeCarnival.com.