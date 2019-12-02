Aabling bags an Ace

PSC Golf from Cafe Kronborg

Monday 25th November Eastern Star Stableford

Kaj Aabling, a name that is always top of any list, if it’s alphabetical, got a hole in one. It was Kaj’s first ace and was achieved with his 5-wood at the 147 yard third hole at Eastern Star. The ball took one bounce on the green, hit the pin and disappeared into the hole. Congratulations Kaj!

The course was tough but fair in breezy conditions, with no one shooting better than their handicap. The A flight was won by Ronnie Ratte with a fine 36 points. The scores in both flights were similar, which is unusual, normally one flight seems to fair better. Also with 36 points Jan Lovgreen took the honours in the B flight.

A flight (0-22)

1st Ronnie Ratte (21) 36 pts

2nd Peter Bygballe (17) 34 pts

3rd Rob Brown (7) 33 pts

B flight (23 up)

1st Jan Lovgreen (25) 36 pts

2nd Kaj Aabling (24) 33 pts

3rd Lotte Boskov (24) 30 pts

Thursday 28st November Treasure Hill Stableford

Treasure Hill was the examination Thursday for the golfers from Cafe Kronborg. It would appear that not many passed the examination. The conditions were quite breezy but it was probably the speed of the greens that caught most people out. If you were unable to leave an uphill putt, you could walk off the green with nothing to show for your efforts.

The winner today was Deryl Neufeld with an outstanding 36 points. Deryl admitted to also having a few four putts but the rest of his game was superb. Jan Lovgreen was a close second with 35 points before a big gap to the also rans.

1st Deryl Neufeld (15) 36 pts

2nd Jan Lovgreen (25) 35 pts

3rd Peter Bygballe (17) 29 pts

4th Henning Olsen (21) 28 pts

5th Karen Brown (27) 27 pts