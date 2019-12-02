Aabling bags an Ace

PSC Golf from Cafe Kronborg
Monday 25th November Eastern Star Stableford
Kaj Aabling, a name that is always top of any list, if it’s alphabetical, got a hole in one. It was Kaj’s first ace and was achieved with his 5-wood at the 147 yard third hole at Eastern Star. The ball took one bounce on the green, hit the pin and disappeared into the hole. Congratulations Kaj!
The course was tough but fair in breezy conditions, with no one shooting better than their handicap. The A flight was won by Ronnie Ratte with a fine 36 points. The scores in both flights were similar, which is unusual, normally one flight seems to fair better. Also with 36 points Jan Lovgreen took the honours in the B flight.
A flight (0-22)
1st Ronnie Ratte (21) 36 pts
2nd Peter Bygballe (17) 34 pts
3rd Rob Brown (7) 33 pts
B flight (23 up)
1st Jan Lovgreen (25) 36 pts
2nd Kaj Aabling (24) 33 pts
3rd Lotte Boskov (24) 30 pts
Thursday 28st November Treasure Hill Stableford
Treasure Hill was the examination Thursday for the golfers from Cafe Kronborg. It would appear that not many passed the examination. The conditions were quite breezy but it was probably the speed of the greens that caught most people out. If you were unable to leave an uphill putt, you could walk off the green with nothing to show for your efforts.
The winner today was Deryl Neufeld with an outstanding 36 points. Deryl admitted to also having a few four putts but the rest of his game was superb. Jan Lovgreen was a close second with 35 points before a big gap to the also rans.
1st Deryl Neufeld (15) 36 pts
2nd Jan Lovgreen (25) 35 pts
3rd Peter Bygballe (17) 29 pts
4th Henning Olsen (21) 28 pts
5th Karen Brown (27) 27 pts