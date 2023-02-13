BCCT ESB BRIEFING: Grant Thornton International Business Review

Welcome to BCCT first Eastern Seaboard event of 2023 – and it’s free entry for all members and non-members alike but we ask that you book online in advance. The link is below. We’re delighted that Chris Cracknell, BCCT Vice Chair and immediate past Chair, has kindly agreed to return to the Eastern Seaboard and take a look at Business Confidence and Trends for 2023. As Chairman of Grant Thornton Chris will be drawing on the recent release of their International Business Review paper.







Chris will look at some of the business trends and attitudes of mid-size firms in Thailand and how they compare regionally and globally taken from the GT global study which is undertaken twice each year in conjunction with Oxford Economics. How confident is business in Thailand for 2023 and where is business focusing its resources. Potentially some good news for Thailand but worrying undertones.





Date: Friday 17th February 2023

Time: 5-6pm (immediately before the networking)

Venue: Dusit Thani Pattaya

Cost: free of charge but you must book online in advance

Booking: please click HERE







