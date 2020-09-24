‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020 Lucky Draw’ promotes shopping destination

Bangkok, 24 September, 2020 – Congratulations to the 32 winners of the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020 Lucky Draw who walk away with prizes worth over one million Baht in the campaign “The Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020”.







This project was held between 15 July-15 September, 2020, with key partners; such as, Shopee, PTT Oil and Retail Company Limited (OR), the True Corporation, Major Cineplex, and UTU applications. The campaign included department stores, airlines, leading hotels, and over 10,000 entrepreneurs nationwide who signed up to give privileges and discounts of up to 80%. Shoppers who bought products and services from participating entrepreneurs during the campaign were eligible to win the 17 big prizes.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, “The ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020 – ‘Non-Stop Shopping” was designed to promote the image of Thailand as a shopping destination, while also helping all operators affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We estimated that the project generated more than 100 million Baht in direct spending on products and services in the various categories.”

The names of the winners who were already drawn at an earlier event on 17 September, 2020, are on the website: www.amazingthailandgrandsale.com. They will receive:







Mitsubishi All New Xpander Cross SUV, 1 prize. Accommodation package at Bandara Villas Phuket, 1 prize. Air tickets from Thai Air Asia, round-trip, domestic routes, for 2 seats,

total of 5 prizes. Air tickets from Thai Smile Airways, round-trip for domestic routes,

for 2 seats, total of 5 prizes. Modern communication equipment (Gadget), total of 20 prizes.

For more information, please visit www.amazingthailandgrandsale.com.

Facebook: Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020.







