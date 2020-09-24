Chiang Mai hill tribe father who wanted son kills newborn daughter

A hill tribe man who killed his newborn daughter because he had wanted a son dug up the infants remains outside Chiang Mai Wednesday.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Anupap Panya, 45, led Chang Phueak police to the spot in the forest at the outside Mai San Khong village in Luang Nuea Subdistrict of Doi Saket District. The Lisu hill tribe gift shop owner also pointed police to the hoe he used to bury the 7-day-old baby.

Police said Anupap admitted killing the girl because he already had two daughters and had wanted a son to carry on the family name and take over his Thanin Market business when he grows up.

The baby was born a week ago and, since coming home, his wife and he had argued repeatedly. Without her knowing, he took the baby to the car, poured toilet cleaner down her throat and buried her.

The mother called police to report the child missing.







