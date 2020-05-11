‘Ear Pair’

‘They got it wrong again. It should be au pair.’

‘Isn’t it that disgusting chocolate drink in a bottle?’

Khoo Hoo is the person to whom you can tell anything. They are a trusted friend and confidant.

If your girlfriend steals your money and all the furniture and runs off with a motorcycle driver, you can always call your Khoo Hoo and tell them. They won’t say ‘I told you so’ or blab to everyone at the TQ.

If your boyfriend tells you he has to work late and you hear that he’s been seen at the TQ with a luscious lovely, call your Khoo Hoo.

True Khoo Hoos are hard to find.

