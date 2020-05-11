Thai PM sounds out public opinions on COVID-19 control measures

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) to conduct an opinion survey on measures imposed under the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.







Gen Prayut who is also the defense minister and director of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reportedly ordered the survey about a month after the announcement of the state of emergency due to COVID-19. The poll was aimed at gathering information about the impacts of disease control measures on people’s everyday life and at asking people if the state of emergency should be revoked.



The survey responded to many parties’ requests for the revocation of the emergency state to improve the economy. Some parties also called for the revocation but wanted the government to continue banning foreigners’ visits. Besides, some other parties proposed the state of emergency remain to contain the disease but the government either revoke the curfew or shorten curfew hours presently set from 10pm to 4am.

The ISOC will discuss the content of the questionnaire and the opinion survey is expected to be concluded in a week. (TNA)











