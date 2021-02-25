Glyn Davies wins Haven Consultants Monthly Trophy

PSC golf from Billabong

Wednesday 24th Feb.

Green Valley

Haven Consultants Monthly Trophy

Green Valley for the Haven Consultants monthly trophy, proudly sponsored by Brian Chapman the CEO of Haven. The course was in great condition with no complaints from anyone. The greens were great to putt on, and supposing you hit the fairways, there was no way you could get a bad lie.







Once again the ladies showed the lads how you are meant to play the game with scoring in the 60s. Miss Thip took 3rd place with a 69 nett. A count back ensued for the other two placings with Miss Eng taking 2nd spot and Miss Sa taking the Haven Consultants trophy for February, both ladies shooting 68 nett.







In the men’s event it was a different story once again with some normally handy golfers shooting in the high 90s. A couple of low markers as well, with one having had a 12 on a par four, which doesn’t do much for the card at all.

The runner-up in January’s event, Sel Wegner, shot the same score Wednesday but only managed 3rd place with a net 74. The host Brian Chapman would have won his own trophy apart from one or two holes where the putter let him down. He shot a net 73 to take 2nd place.







The man of the moment, Glyn Davies, who shot 78 gross the day before at Pattaya C/C to score 46 points, Wednesday shot closer to his handicap at Green valley scoring 71 nett to take the Haven Consultants trophy and qualify for the annual tournament to be held at Green Valley next month.











