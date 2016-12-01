Weatherman warns of heavy and very heavy rains in lower South during Dec 1-3

Big vessels were warned to exercise great caution while smaller vessels were told not to venture out to the sea in the Gulf due to strong winds and high waves.

The Meteorological Department issued a statement, saying that the lower southern region would experience heavy and very heavy rains in certain parts of the region covering Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces during December 1-3 as a direct result of stronger northeastern monsoon which is covering the Gulf and the South.

The Gulf will also experience strong winds and waves as high as 2-3 metres, making it dangerous for small vessels to venture out to the sea.