Use of ghost sticker on cars could face 2,000 baht fine

The Land Transport Department has warned of a 2,000 baht fine for motor vehicles installed with ghost stickers at the back windows or rear bumpers

The warning came after the reflective creepy stickers of ghosts were posted on the social media and were widely shared.

Although the ghost stickers were not widely seen in the country, but in China, the action by the department was seen as timely and served as a preventive measure in case they are imported and used by motorists.

According to the director-general of the department, Mr Sanit Phromwong, the ghost stickers could confuse motorists and disturb concentration while driving.

The ghost inspired stickers could obscure sightings and could lead to serious car accidents in case they are installed at the rear of the cars, he said.

Installation of such creepy stickers violates Article 12 of the Automobile Act 1979, and violator faces 2,000 baht fine, he said.