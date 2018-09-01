U-tapao airport renovation project to be completed on schedule: PMO minister

Chonburi, 31 August 2018 – The renovation project of U-tapao airport will be proceeded and completed according to plan to accommodate the growth of visitors to Thailand, said Prime Minister’s Office Minister Kobsak Pootrakool.

He made comments on the U-tapao renovation project in Chonburi during a seminar organized for investors and private firms on the Eastern Economic Corridor and Eastern Aviation City projects.

He said the government has had a vision to turn the EEC into Thailand’s second megapolis and gateway to the ASEAN region, thus requiring the air transport facility to be upgraded.

The government has planned to upgrade U-tapao airport into Thailand’s third key international airport in addition to Don Muang and Suvarnabhumi airports which are already providing connectivity between this country and many world destinations.

The PMO minister reassured that the renovation and expansion plan of U-tapao airport will be completed by schedule, with future plans to build an advanced aviation maintenance center.

The government also intended to open training centers for aviation professionals and mechanics, while the Board of Investment of Thailand is attracting firms from around the world to open their office under the Aviation City project.

U-tapao airport is expected to see a jump in the number of passengers in the future as the airport is serving Pattaya, a world-famous beach city which attracts many visitors each year.