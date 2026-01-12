Brazen Pattaya kidnapping leaves Chinese real estate agent bound in luxury car, rescued by volunteers

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 35-year-old Chinese real estate agent narrowly escaped a violent kidnapping and robbery attempt in Pattaya after a supposed client turned on her during a property viewing, binding her with tape and threatening her with scissors before stealing cash and valuables worth more than 50,000 baht.

The victim, identified as Ms. Yang Wang, a Chinese national, filed a formal complaint at Nongprue Police Station at 12:06 a.m. on January 12. She reported that the incident occurred along Phatthanakan 4 Road in Nongprue Subdistrict, East Pattaya.







According to Ms. Yang, who gave her statement through an interpreter, she had arranged to meet a client named Mr. Gong, a 30-year-old Chinese national, to view a house they had previously discussed. After completing the viewing in the early evening, she drove the suspect in her own car to return from the property.

During the drive, the suspect suddenly pressed a pair of scissors against her waist and restrained her using yellow adhesive tape, binding her body tightly. He then forced her to drive to the rear of a housing project, where he ordered her to stop the vehicle.

The suspect stole her Huawei mobile phone, valued at approximately 20,000 baht, and coerced her into transferring 6,996 yuan via the WeChat payment system — equivalent to about 31,482 baht. The total value of stolen property exceeded 50,000 baht.

After obtaining the money, the suspect attempted to flee by driving the victim’s car. At that moment, a concerned local resident approached and warned that parking in the area was not allowed. Startled, the suspect tried to escape, but Ms. Yang grabbed the steering wheel in desperation, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into a wall, sustaining severe damage.

Seizing the opportunity, Ms. Yang managed to flee the vehicle despite still being bound with tape, running for help and alerting the nearby civilian. Realizing the car could not be driven further, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.





Police from Nongprue Police Station immediately issued an alert to intercept the suspect based on the provided description, but he remains at large. Investigators have confirmed they have the suspect’s name and the location where he was picked up, and efforts are ongoing to track him down and prosecute him under Thai law.

The case has raised renewed concerns over the safety of real estate agents, particularly when meeting unknown clients, and authorities are urging increased caution and verification during property viewings.



































