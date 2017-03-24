Tourism entrepreneurs suggested to prepare for senior travelers

BANGKOK,(NNT) – An economic research center has suggested the Thai tourism sector urgently adjust itself to changes in the tourism industry in order to attract more tourists to Thailand.

The Economic Intelligence Center of the Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has predicted that there will be around 35 million foreign tourists visiting Thailand in 2017, increasing from last year by 8.4%. The tourists will generate as high as 290 billion baht.

Despite an incraese in foreign tourists, the center warned that Thai tourism entrepreneurs should learn about changes in the tourism business such as a rise in senior travelers and the use of technology with traveling and doing business.

The center further suggested that Thai tourism entrepreneurs urgently adjust themselves by cooperating with relevant businesses, utilizing the online media more as well as providing new types of travel such as adventure travel for tourists.