Thais across the country pledge allegiance to monarch

UDON THANI – Thai people nationwide continue to hold ceremonies to pledge their allegiance to the 9th monarch, expressing their gratitude to the HM the King Bhumibol’s commitment to the Thai people.

In Udon Thani, a pledging ceremony was held at the provincial city hall where local residents and government officials pledged their allegiance to the Thai monarchy. They also sang the royal anthem as a tribute to the King and formed the Thai number nine. His Majesty visited Udon Thani for the first time in 1955.

An exhibition portraying photos of the King and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit during their visit to Wat Pho Sri Nai is being organized for those who wish to learn more about Their Majesties.

Roi Et Governor Sarit Witoon encouraged people across the province to hold ceremonies and activities in remembrance of Thailand’s beloved King and to mark his 89th birthday anniversary next month. Activities were held at various places including the city hall, district and sub-district offices as well as schools.

In Nontaburi, the provincial governor, Nisit Chansomwong, presided over the oath making ceremony held to honor the King and to mark his 89th birthday anniversary. Those attending the event were encouraged to do good for others by donating their blood to the Thai Red Cross at Nontaburi Municipality Office.

A similar event took place in Nakhon Phanom Province where the provincial governor, Somchai Damrong, and local residents as well as government officials paid tribute to the late King. The tribute paying ceremony was held at Wat Pra That Pranom. His Majesty once visited the temple in 1879 to preside over a religious ceremony.