Thailand’s mourning features in foreign media

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The country’s mourning for the loss of HM the King continues to capture the attention of the international media.

World leading news agencies, including Reuters and Associated Press (AP) have been reporting on the funeral rites of the nation’s much-loved monarch and the emotions of his subjects. A travel blogger, Richard Barrow has talked to CNN about some of the do’s and don’ts for foreigners visiting the country during the period of national mourning.

The well-known blogger says businesses in the country go on as usual though the government has announced a 30-day mourning period. Airports, public transport, financial banks, hospitals, restaurants and department stores are still in operation.

The government however has asked entertainment venues to forego late-night revels during this period. Full Moon parties on Koh Pha Ngan have also been suspended. Most tourist attractions remain open to the public except the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha which are the venues of the royal funeral rites.